Pune: Case registered against 'Oxytop' for fake label resembling 'Manikchand Oxyrich' water bottles

A case has been registered against the owner of 'Oxytop,' a water bottle selling company, for allegedly creating a fake label resembling the renowned mineral water brand 'Manikchand Oxyrich.'
Shobha Rasiklal Dhariwal, the director of RMD Foods and Beverages, which manufactures Manikchand Oxyrich Mineral Water, filed a complaint at Chakan Police Station.
The complaint led to the registration of a case against Mahendra Gore, the owner of Oxytop Company.
The complaint states that the accused intentionally pasted labels resembling those of Manikchand Oxyrich Company, including the size, font, and colour of the letters, on their bottles deceiving consumers. The Chakan police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
