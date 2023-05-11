 Pune: Case registered against 'Oxytop' for fake label resembling 'Manikchand Oxyrich' water bottles
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Case registered against 'Oxytop' for fake label resembling 'Manikchand Oxyrich' water bottles

Pune: Case registered against 'Oxytop' for fake label resembling 'Manikchand Oxyrich' water bottles

The complaint led to the registration of a case against Mahendra Gore, the owner of Oxytop Company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

A case has been registered against the owner of 'Oxytop,' a water bottle selling company, for allegedly creating a fake label resembling the renowned mineral water brand 'Manikchand Oxyrich.'

Shobha Rasiklal Dhariwal, the director of RMD Foods and Beverages, which manufactures Manikchand Oxyrich Mineral Water, filed a complaint at Chakan Police Station.

The complaint led to the registration of a case against Mahendra Gore, the owner of Oxytop Company.

The complaint states that the accused intentionally pasted labels resembling those of Manikchand Oxyrich Company, including the size, font, and colour of the letters, on their bottles deceiving consumers. The Chakan police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Read Also
Pune: Owner held in connection with Wagholi godown fire which killed three
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra: 750 embark on spiritual journey aboard Bharat...

Mahakaleshwar Sang Uttar Bharat Devbhoomi Yatra: 750 embark on spiritual journey aboard Bharat...

Pune: Shinde faction, BJP celebrate Supreme Court verdict

Pune: Shinde faction, BJP celebrate Supreme Court verdict

Pune: Case registered against 'Oxytop' for fake label resembling 'Manikchand Oxyrich' water bottles

Pune: Case registered against 'Oxytop' for fake label resembling 'Manikchand Oxyrich' water bottles

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao directs officials to complete necessary preparations for...

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurav Rao directs officials to complete necessary preparations for...

Pune: Massive 3 million sq ft IT Park set to rise near Baner

Pune: Massive 3 million sq ft IT Park set to rise near Baner