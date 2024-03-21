Mumbai: Man Held For Posting Morphed Pic Of Swami Samarth Maharaj With PM Modi's Face On Facebook

Man Held For Posting Morphed Pic Of Swami Samarth Maharaj With PM Modi's Face On Facebook | File pic

Mumbai: Less than 12 hours after independent legislator-Geeta Jain who represents the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment sought action against miscreants who allegedly posted the photograph of revered saint-Shri Swami Samarth Maharaj by morphing it with the face of prime minister-Narendra Modi, the Navghar police arrested one person on Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in the offence.

The accused who has been identified as- Mujahid Shaikh- resident was arrested and booked under sections 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, 285 (A) for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments and section 66-C of the Information Technology Act for identity theft.

A formal complaint was registered by a 26-year-old man working for a local transport company. The morphed photo tagged with an offensive comment against the prime minister had been posted on Facebook.

Demanding immediate action, Jain had said that the morphed photo not only hurt the religious sentiments of people and devotees of the highly revered saint, but was also an insult to the prime minister.

DCP (crime)-Prakash Gaikwad urged citizens, especially the youth from illegal acts like sharing posts that may fuel hatred among communities and create law and order issues as the model code of conduct is in-force for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile the accused was remanded to custody after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane on Thursday. Further investigations were underway.