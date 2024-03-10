Bhopal Shocker! Woman Immolates Self After Morphed Pictures Go Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a young widow set herself ablaze after a man made her morphed pictures viral. After two days of treatment, the woman lost her life on Sunday morning. The accused kept harassing her and forced her to marry him constantly, said TT Nagar police.

According to TT Nagar police, Aashiya Khan (22) got married to Shadab Khan in 2020. Aashiya's daughter Sadaf (3) was born in the year 2021. On the same day, Aashiya's husband Shadab Khan was murdered in the Gautam Nagar police station area. The incident was carried out by his friend Nadeem. It is said that Shadab was a history-sheeter.

Since the death of her husband, Ashiya has been living with her parents. During this, a man used to threaten her and forced her to marry him. After refusal, he morphed her pictures and sent them to her relatives.

Against the incident, Aashiya lodged a complaint with TT Nagar Police and Cyber Cell. However, she received no response. Being hopeless, Ashiya set herself on fire on March 8 and after undergoing 2 days of treatment, she lost her life on March 10.

Revealed name of accused before death

While Ashiya was undergoing treatment, her statement was recorded on the mobile phone by her family members. In those statements, she has revealed the name of the accused who was harassing her. Now, action against the accused is expected from the police.