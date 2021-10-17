Mumbai: Man held for allegedly killing 21-year-old with iron rod in Govandi

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a 21-year-old with an iron rod. The police said the fight took place over the theft of an auto-rickshaw tyre.

The complainant is identified as Wajid Mohammed Shaikh, 27, a resident of Rafiq Nagar in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. Wajid informed the police that on October 16, Wajid and the accused Wasim Muzzafar Shaikh (22) fought over the theft of an auto-rickshaw tyre.

"So on Saturday at 2:30 pm, Wasim went to the house of Wajid and assaulted him. However, when Wajid's sister-in-law's son Sohel Mehtab Ansari, 21, tried to intervene in the assault. Wasim assaulted him with an iron rod and injured him badly. Sohel was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

Kishore Gayle, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, confirmed a case being registered under sections 302, 323, 504, 141, 143, 145, 147, 149, and 452 of the Indian penal code. "We have arrested the accused and are further investigating the matter," added Gayke.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:59 PM IST