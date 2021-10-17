Mumbai: Chain snatcher held in four hours, mangalsutra worth Rs 1.2 lakh recovered

Mumbai: The Amboli police arrested a 48-year-old man hours after he allegedly robbed mangalsutra of a septuagenarian woman at J P Road in Andheri on Friday. The police nabbed the accused Aziz Ahmed Dawood based on his gait and his hairstyle. The police have also managed to recover the mangalsutra worth ₹ 1.2 lakh and seized clothes he wore during the crime.

The incident took place on Friday when victim Padma Ayyangar (74) was on her way to Azad Nagar market with her husband. Near Shahaji Raje sports Complex on J P Road, a biker suddenly punched her in the face and snatched her mangalsutra before fleeing on a motorcycle.

As soon as Amboli police received an alert, they started scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the crime scene and monitored the biker's escape route. In some of the footage, the police managed to acquire his clean image in which his gait and his hairstyle could be seen properly. Based on the footage, police suspected the accused to be Dawood who was arrested around 6 months ago for similar offenses by Amboli police.

Soon, a police team picked him up from his residence in Anandnagar in Oshiwara, during his house search, the gold mangalsutra worth ₹ 1.2 lakh along with clothes he wore during the crime was also recovered, said an officer. He has been charged for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery (394) of the IPC, said police. He was produced before a court on Saturday which remanded his police custody, he has previous cases of chain snatching registered against him, said police.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:27 PM IST