Mumbai: Man From Malad Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Traffic Woman To South Korea | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly attempting to traffic a woman from Mumbai to South Korea's Jeju Islandvia Malaysia. He had earlier allegedly trafficked children and women to the United Kingdom and France using fake passports.

The accused man, Malad resident Wilson Sunil D’Silva, was arrested on October 10, The Times of India reported. Immigration officers had stopped him at the Mumbai airport on the previous day.

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Accused man had been promised Rs 7 lakh: Police

D’Silva had allegedly been promised Rs 50,000 in advance and Rs 7 lakh once the woman reached Jeju Island, according to the police. Immigration officer Vijaya Sonawane stated that while his passport was being scanned, a “human trafficking” remark appeared. The alert stated that he had previously taken women abroad on fake passports.

Accused confesses to using fake passports

This led officials to interrogate D’Silva. During interrogation, he allegedly told officers that his difficult financial condition forced him to take this path. The police said he had obtained fake passports for five people and allegedly took them abroad posing as their husband or father.

Police investigate wider trafficking network

The police are now searching for those who contacted D’Silva, and are reportedly gathering information about those allegedly trafficked to the UK and France. The reports further indicate that officials are also investigating whether any government or immigration officials were involved in the matter.

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