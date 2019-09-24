Man held for raping woman on pretext of offering lucrative job

Mumbai: A 28-year-old woman was raped by a man posing as a senior bank executive in a hotel room, at Juhu, on the pretext of offering a bank manager’s post. Juhu Police have arrested Sahil Singh Arora (25), on Sunday and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, for rape and criminal intimidation. Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for another suspect.

Police said, Arora, a 25-year-old graduate and a Delhi resident was nabbed on Sunday night after a long chase. According to police, Arora had promised a bank manager’s job in the Human Resources (HR) department and called her for an interview to the hotel. The woman, who stays in the city, is a native of Uttar Pradesh and was looking out for a job.

A man, who identified himself as Akash and was on a job hunt, had contacted the woman and told her that he got her details through a professional networking website.

Akash then gave Arora’s number to her, who asked her to come for a job interview at a Juhu hotel on Thursday with all her documents. However, when she entered the room, Arora locked it and raped her.

After which, he threatened to send her photographs in compromising positions to her father, if she revealed the incident to anyone, said police.

The woman approached the police with this incident on Friday and registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section rape (376) and criminal intimidation, (506). Police immediately began the investigation, but Arora was absconding by then.

Police then gathered his details from the hotel where he had checked-in and kept his phone under surveillance, while activating a network of informers.

Acting on the tip-off, police nabbed Arora from the residence of one of his his relative, in Mumbai. Arora was produced in a local magistrate court on Monday and was sent to a week’s police custody.