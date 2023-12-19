Mumbai: Man Falls Victim To Deceptive Car Delivery Scheme, Loses ₹9,500 | Representative Image

A 34 year old man fell victim to a deceptive car delivery scheme, losing a significant sum of Rs 9,500 with no car delivered in return. The car had to be sent from Mumbai to Mathura through a courier company, for which a person searched on Google and made the booking. People from the company came and took away the car. Subsequently, a total of Rs 9,500 was taken from the complainant in the name of car delivery, but the car was not delivered.

Details of case

As per information received from Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police, the complainant, Devang Chhawda (34), reported that he had brought his father-in-law's Skoda Rapid company car to Mumbai for personal use, and this car was intended to be sent back to Mathura.

A police officer mentioned that when Chhawda searched on Google to send the car to Mathura, he found a website named http://www.logisticMart.com. After registering on it, Chhawda was informed that his car would be sent to Mathura through Blue Dart Express Ltd, and for this service, he was required to pay Rs 10,000.

On November 16, an individual named Mohammad Irfan Rizwan Shaikh arrived and took the car from Chhawda. Later that evening, a video was sent to Chhawda via WhatsApp from the number claiming to be associated with Blue Dart Express Ltd, showing his car being loaded into a container. Following the video, Chhawda was asked to make a payment and subsequently paid Rs 9,500 through Paytm.

The next day, a bill of Rs 39,270 was sent to Chhawda, demanding an additional charge. When Chhawda questioned the reason behind the extra charge, he did not receive a satisfactory answer. He demanded the return of the car.

A police officer stated that Chhawda became suspicious when asked for extra charges and visited the address written on the bill, only to find no office at that location. Chhawda visited the website of Blue Dart Express Ltd and found negative reviews, indicating that the company might be fraudulent.

FIR registered with the MRA Marg police

Upon realizing that he was deceived, Devang Chhawda filed a complaint with the MRA Marg police. Subsequently, the police registered a case under IPC sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 467, 474, and IT Act 66(d) and are currently investigating the matter.