Mumbai: Man drowns in Waiganga river

Gondia: A 40-year-old man drowned in the Wainganga River at Lodhitola village in Maharashtra's Gondia tehsil, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Ganraj Mansaram Sonewane, a resident of Dhapewada, had gone for a swim in the river with his friends, an official said. The victim failed to gauge the depth of the water, lost his footing and drowned, he said.