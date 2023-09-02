Mumbai: Man Creates RGS Chief Commissioner's Fake Facebook Account, Sends Friend Requests To Users

A cyber fraudster has created a fake Facebook account of Manu Kumar Srivastava, Chief Commissioner of the Right to Guarantee of Services (RGS) and is sending friend requests to people. Srivastava has appealed to people to not accept any request from that account.

1986 IAS officer Srivastava (retired) told that his acquaintance sent him a message, informing him that someone has created a Facebook account in his name and is sending friend requests to people. After getting information about this, Srivastava posted a message from his Facebook account to alert the people.

Srivastava said that he has reported the matter to Facebook and posted the link of the fake Facebook account. Srivastava has also informed this matter to the cyber police.