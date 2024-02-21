Mumbai: Man Commits Suicide By Hanging After Killing Co-Worker

Mumbai, February 22: Two lifeless bodies were discovered in a small commercial unit in the Kajupada slum area of Sakinaka on Wednesday morning. The police revealed that Saddam Alam (27), fatally harmed his co-worker, Mohammed Ayaz Sheikh, (22), before taking his own life by hanging. The incident came to light when the property owner attempted to access the premises in the morning. The Sakinaka police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at a garment manufacturing unit in the Navyuvak Housing Society in Kajupada, Kurla west. Preliminary inquiry findings that Alam killed Sheikh and then committed suicide. Both men, employed as tailors, lived on the upper floor of the two-storied building.

Sheikh Was Stabbed To Death:

Upon inspection, Sheikh's body was found with several stab wounds and a deep gash on the throat, indicating a violent altercation. The police officer stated, "It seemed that Alam would have been very angry at his co-worker." A bloodied scissor, used by Alam to stab Sheikh, was recovered from the room.

The property owner, Gulal Mohammed Hameed, who operated a clothing business from the unit, discovered the grim scene when attempting to enter the locked premises. He immediately alerted the police, who arrived to find Alam hanging and Sheikh lying nearby in a pool of blood.

Alam Had Criminal History:

Alam, originally from West Bengal, and Sheikh, from Uttar Pradesh, had been working in the garment unit. Through preliminary enquiry from the neighbours and other workers, the police learnt that Alam had been easily irritable and quick to anger over the past few days due to some issues with his family back home. They also found that two years ago, a case of attempt to murder had been filed against Alam. He had reportedly stabbed a person in the neighbourhood over some petty fight.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Alam and are interviewing individuals who knew the two men to gather more information about the motive and circumstances leading to this tragic incident.