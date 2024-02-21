Mumbai: 51-Yr-Old Man Held For Raping & Impregnating Daughter; Victim Claims of Being Assaulted Multiple Times By Father

Mumbai: 51 Yr-Old Man Raping & Impregnating Daughter; Victim Claims of Being Assaulted Multiple Times By Father | Representational Pic

Mumbai: In a shocking case that has come to light from Mumbai, a 51 year old man has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-yr old daughter and impregnating her. As per the victim's statement, the victim said that she was being raped multiple times by her father between 2020 and 2023 while her mother was away at work. The entire incident was brought to light after the victim visited the doctor who revealed that she was 5 months pregnant. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway in full swing.

Similar past incidents

This is not the first time such an incident was reported in the country. Five months ago, Mumbai police arrested a man for allegedly raping his 13 year old step daughter for right months. The 36 year old accused reportedly threatened her of dire consequences as frightful as killing her younger brother if she reports about him. According to a report by Indian Express, police said that mother of the survivor was married to the accused and that he was a daily wage worker.

In October 2023, The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra registered a case against three persons, including the parents of a 16-year-old girl, from Bihar for allegedly "marrying" her off to a man. A PTI report said that the police pressed rape charges after the girl was found to be pregnant.