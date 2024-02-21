Mumbai: 45-Yr-Old Vile Parle Woman Dies Due To AC Explosion Caused By Short Circuit In House | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a tragic incident in Vile Parle East, a 45-year-old woman was found unconscious in her flat after the air conditioner (AC) unit exploded, suspected to be due to a short circuit. The victim, identified as Swarupa Shah, who lived alone in her flat in Amit Parivar CHS on Dixit Road, was discovered by neighbours who noticed black smoke emanating from her apartment door.

Shah Was Declared Dead At Hospital

Upon breaking into the flat, neighbours found Shah lying unconscious in the bathroom. They immediately alerted the building security and contacted the police. Despite being rushed to Cooper Hospital, Shah was declared dead on arrival. The police immediately registered an accidental death report, initiating further investigation into the incident.

Upon inspection, the police observed burn marks on the body of the deceased and identified the exploded air conditioner in the bedroom. It is speculated that Shah may have attempted to alleviate her burns after realising the AC explosion while she was sleeping, leading to her relocation to the bathroom. While investigations are ongoing, authorities believe the fire originated from a short circuit in the house.

Another Fire Reported Recently

A major fire erupted in a chawl in Govandi early on Feb 17, destroying 15 commercial units and several houses. The fire broke out at Baiganwadi in the Adarsh Nagar Matti locality at 3.50 am, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Although no injuries or casualties were reported, the blaze caused extensive damage to properties and belongings.

Nine fire vehicles were dispatched to tackle the inferno, which ravaged both ground-floor commercial units and residential structures on the first floor. The fire consumed electrical wiring, plastic sheets, household items, wooden furniture, and other materials, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.