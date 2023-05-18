Mumbai: Man booked for travelling to Yemen despite govt ban | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar police have registered a criminal offence against a 56-year-old man for allegedly travelling to Yemen despite the Centre's ban on travel to the war-torn country. In 2017, the government issued a notification, asking citizens to avoid travelling to Yemen. The accused was earlier working in Saudi Arabia, but since his employer was neither giving him leaves nor allowing him to return home, he came to India via Yemen.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Immigration Officer P P Suryavanshi. On Tuesday, around 4pm, a passenger S Z Ali, a resident of Nanded, arrived at the immigration counter, after flying from Yemen.

During a detailed inquiry, Ali told the officials that as his employer in Saudi Arabia did not allow to renew his work permit, he left the job. Since he had stayed in the Gulf country without a work permit, he was jailed and Saudi authorities even imposed a ban on his entry in their country, the police said. Ali then came in contact with a Yemeni national and through his help, he managed to enter Yemen and from there he came back to India. The immigration officials then alerted the police and got an offence registered against him.

