Mumbai: Man attacks cop with a stone in Santacruz, arrested

Mumbai: A 48-year-old policeman was allegedly attacked by a 22-year-old youth, who was trying to evade from the clutches of patrolling police.

Senior police official claimed that a patrolling van tried to break up a commotion, when the accused, a food delivery agent, picked up a stone and attacked Police Naik attached to Santacruz police station.

The youth has been booked and arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on the night intervening Tuesday and Wednesday, at around 12.45am, when a police team attached to Santacruz police station were on patrolling duty near Gazdar Bandh area.

When a police team reached the spot, they saw two groups fighting with each other, causing commotion, and they tried to break up the fight.

While the youths spread and fled the spot, one of them, a 22-year-old man identified as Rishikesh Tiwari, who is employed as a delivery boy, picked up a stone and hit police constable Ghanshyam Narvekar, 48, on the head.

The policeman sustained a head injury and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was administered medical care.

"Narvekar was standing near the car when Tiwari attacked him. The youth has been booked and arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and using assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty," said Senior Inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Santacruz police station.

The accused was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.