Mumbai: Man arrested from Rajasthan for trapping Shiv Sena MLA in sextortion case by posing as woman

Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan who blackmailed a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case.

He had posed as a woman to speak with the MLA and also sent him a morphed obscene video, demanding Rs 50,000.

The man had threatened to make the video viral if the money was not given to him.

Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan who was blackmailing a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case. He had posed as a woman, made a woman speak with the MLA & then sent him his morphed obscene video, demanding Rs 50,000. pic.twitter.com/IrzrrnoTzk — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:15 AM IST