Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Mumbai: Man arrested from Rajasthan for trapping Shiv Sena MLA in sextortion case by posing as woman

FPJ Web Desk
Man arrested from Rajasthan for trapping Shiv Sena MLA in sextortion case | ANI

Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell arrested a man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan who blackmailed a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai by trapping him in a sextortion case.

He had posed as a woman to speak with the MLA and also sent him a morphed obscene video, demanding Rs 50,000.

The man had threatened to make the video viral if the money was not given to him.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:15 AM IST
