e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man arrested for stealing former CM's mobile phone

Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing former CM's mobile phone

According to the Railway Police, the accused was produced before the court on October 6. The court had ordered the accused into police custody for a day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

A man arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde on October 6 was sent for a 14 day judicial custody, said the officials on Monday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mr Shinde was traveling in the Siddheshwar Express train along with his daughter from Mumbai Central to Solapur. The accused, who has been identified as Mandar Pramod Gurav, was travelling in the same train. The accused is a resident of Sushil Kumar Shinde's constituency, Solapur.

The accused had been eying the victim. “When the former CM left his phone on his seat and went to the washroom, the accused quickly went and tried to slip the phone in his pocket. But the veteran’s daughter saw him and caught him red-handed,” said Senior Police Inspector of Dadar GRP, Smita Dhake.

According to the Railway Police, the accused was produced before the court on October 6. The court had ordered the accused into police custody for a day.

“The accused doesn’t have a previous crime record and was doing irrigation-related work in Solapur. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 511 (making an attempt to steal),” added the GRP official.

Read Also
Mumbai: Despite rising complaints, illegal hoardings dot prime locations
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Andheri bypoll: In a boost to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Congress to support Shiv Sena in...

Andheri bypoll: In a boost to Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, Congress to support Shiv Sena in...

Home sale agreement supersedes all prior legal documents: MahaRERA

Home sale agreement supersedes all prior legal documents: MahaRERA

Mumbai: Intensive ticket checking drives being carried out in local and express trains to nab...

Mumbai: Intensive ticket checking drives being carried out in local and express trains to nab...

Mumbai: Hour-long heritage walk aims to restore old structure of JJ Hospital

Mumbai: Hour-long heritage walk aims to restore old structure of JJ Hospital

Maharashtra: Only 5% of funds from Central and State govt used for issues of mental health

Maharashtra: Only 5% of funds from Central and State govt used for issues of mental health