Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing former CM's mobile phone

A man arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde on October 6 was sent for a 14 day judicial custody, said the officials on Monday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mr Shinde was traveling in the Siddheshwar Express train along with his daughter from Mumbai Central to Solapur. The accused, who has been identified as Mandar Pramod Gurav, was travelling in the same train. The accused is a resident of Sushil Kumar Shinde's constituency, Solapur.

The accused had been eying the victim. “When the former CM left his phone on his seat and went to the washroom, the accused quickly went and tried to slip the phone in his pocket. But the veteran’s daughter saw him and caught him red-handed,” said Senior Police Inspector of Dadar GRP, Smita Dhake.

According to the Railway Police, the accused was produced before the court on October 6. The court had ordered the accused into police custody for a day.

“The accused doesn’t have a previous crime record and was doing irrigation-related work in Solapur. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 511 (making an attempt to steal),” added the GRP official.