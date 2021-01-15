Mumbai: Man arrested for killing live-in partner,

Mumbai: A 40-year-old widow was killed by her paramour in Aarey on Thursday night. The woman was allegedly killed with a blunt object by her boyfriend, who was living in with her, following a heated argument under the influence of alcohol. While the accused tried to act innocent and uninformed, he confessed during the police enquiries and was arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to police, the woman, Shehnaz Gambhir, 40, a resident of Prajapurpada in Aarey Colony, stayed with her live-in partner Suraj Kumar Maurya, while her three daughters from her late husband stayed with the relatives. On Thursday night, the couple consumed alcohol and slept after getting into a serious argument.

On Friday morning, police were informed that Gambhir was found murdered in Prajapurpada area. When the police team reached the spot, they questioned Maurya, but he tried to dodge the questions during the inquiry. However, during a sustained inquiry, Maurya confessed of having hit her with a pipe.

The murder weapon, however, is yet to be recovered, said police.

Sources claimed that Gambhir was forcing Maurya for wedding, while he was interested in a casual relationship. Meanwhile, Aarey Police arrested Maurya for murder charges and are investigating the matter further. He was later produced before a magistrate court.