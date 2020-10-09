Girl-child murder in Bhopal: Police file charge sheet against mother, paramour

BHOPAL: Merely seventeen days after a woman along with her paramount killed a nine-month-old daughter by throwing her into Upper Lake, police on Friday filed a 255-page chargesheet against the duo in District and Sessions Court.

The police have charged the woman 23-year-old Sonam Chaurasia and her paramour Shivam Kushwah of killing the toddler by throwing her into the Upper lake on September 17, informed ADPO media cell incharge. They have been booked under Section 302, 34 of IPC, Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children). Act, JJ Act has also been added after investigation.

The two accused are currently in jail. The duo was picked up from a Volvo Bus at Lalghati on September 21.

As per charge sheet, on September 18, the divers Mazahar and Ashif who were deployed at Upper Lake (VIP Road) had found the boy in the lake near Sheetala Mata temple. They fished out the body and reported the matter to Tallaya police. After the toddler’s identity was established, police had launched a hunt to trace her mother Sonam Chaurasia and paramour Shivam with whom she had eloped from Obaidullahganj.

Police said that the woman after throwing her nine-month-old daughter into the lake was fleeing from Bhopal with her paramour.

Sonam confessed to have killed her daughter. She claimed that her husband would regularly beat her up and unable to bear the torture anymore she along with her daughter left home and eloped with her paramour Shivam Kushwaha, 22, also from Obaidullahganj.

She had further claimed that after she threw her child she too wanted to end her life and but her suicide bid failed as the onlookers came running to her and stopped her from jumping into the lake.