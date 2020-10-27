Mumbai Crime Watch: Woman, paramour held for killing mother-in-law

Borivali Police have arrested two persons on murder charges for allegedly killing a 57-year-old woman, Salubai Laakhe, at Mahatma Phule chawl at Gorai Road on Sunday morning. The arrested accused persons include Salubai's daughter-in-law and her paramour, who hatched a plan to kill the victim after she caught them in a compromising position.

According to the police, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at around 11.30 am inside her house. The police were immediately alerted about the incident by her daughter-in-law, Radha Laakhe, 28, following which police rushed to the spot and began the probe. Primarily, a case of murder was lodged against unknown persons, but preliminary probe had hinted that Radha had recently got in a major disagreement with the victim.

"Further investigation revealed that Radha was having an extra-marital affair with Deepak Mane, 38, who was seen in the area on the day of the incident. Mane was traced and interrogated, following which he spilled the beans and confessed of killing Salubai with the help of his paramour Radha," said Laxman Dumbre, senior inspector of Borivali police station. The duo was arrested soon after the confession.

On October 24, Salubai had caught her daughter-in-law and her paramour in a compromising position in a bathroom, following which she threatened to reveal the incident to her son, said Dumbre. Panicked, the illegitimate couple hatched a plan to kill Salubai and took advantage of Navratri's garba event. The couple smashed Salubai's head with a huge rock picked up from the gutter when the victim was sleeping and left her lying in a pool of blood. Radha then escaped from the house on the pretext of playing garba, while Deepak fled from the spot.

The arrested accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and produced in a local magistrate court where they were remanded in police custody.