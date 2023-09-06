 Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held

The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly molesting a woman at Vidyavihar Railway station. The case was lodged under sections 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Kurla Railway police station on September 4. The accused was identified as Irfan Janam Alauddin Siddhiqi (39) from Dawalgaon, Mumbra.

According to the police, a 27-year-old female advocate arrived at Vidyaviharon on September 4, at 9.23 pm, after taking a local train from Ghatkopar. While she was climbing the stairs, the accused, who was descending the stairs, came in front of the woman looked at her with a lewd expression and held her hand. She immediately made noise and alerted the patrolling police on the platform. The police acted swiftly and apprehended the accused.  

The woman then visited Kurla Railway police station to file a molestation case against the individuals. Subsequently, the accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Valmik Shardul, Senior Police Inspector at Kurla Railway police station, stated, "Police presence on every platform is maintained to prevent crimes, especially near the ladies' compartments, where home guards or GRP employees are patrolling. Duty officers provide continuous guidance to the patrolling police. In this incident, the woman's outcry drew the attention of patrolling police, who promptly intervened, chased down the accused, and apprehended him red-handed."

Read Also
Mumbai: Leopard Enters Sets Of Dheeraj Dhoopar's Show Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 During Shoot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC To Install CCTVs On Key Water Pipelines

Mumbai News: BMC To Install CCTVs On Key Water Pipelines

Thane: TMC's RDMC Rescues Female Monitor Lizard From Drain In Wagle Estate

Thane: TMC's RDMC Rescues Female Monitor Lizard From Drain In Wagle Estate

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Journalist Loses ₹2.60 Lakh In Online Electricity Bill Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Journalist Loses ₹2.60 Lakh In Online Electricity Bill Fraud

Thane: RTO Inspector And Associate Held For Demanding ₹300 Bribe At Talasari Check Post

Thane: RTO Inspector And Associate Held For Demanding ₹300 Bribe At Talasari Check Post

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held