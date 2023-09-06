Mumbai: Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman At Vidyavihar Station; Held

Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly molesting a woman at Vidyavihar Railway station. The case was lodged under sections 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Kurla Railway police station on September 4. The accused was identified as Irfan Janam Alauddin Siddhiqi (39) from Dawalgaon, Mumbra.

According to the police, a 27-year-old female advocate arrived at Vidyaviharon on September 4, at 9.23 pm, after taking a local train from Ghatkopar. While she was climbing the stairs, the accused, who was descending the stairs, came in front of the woman looked at her with a lewd expression and held her hand. She immediately made noise and alerted the patrolling police on the platform. The police acted swiftly and apprehended the accused.

The woman then visited Kurla Railway police station to file a molestation case against the individuals. Subsequently, the accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Valmik Shardul, Senior Police Inspector at Kurla Railway police station, stated, "Police presence on every platform is maintained to prevent crimes, especially near the ladies' compartments, where home guards or GRP employees are patrolling. Duty officers provide continuous guidance to the patrolling police. In this incident, the woman's outcry drew the attention of patrolling police, who promptly intervened, chased down the accused, and apprehended him red-handed."

