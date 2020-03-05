Mumbai: Man abuses woman over parking row, arrested by Kandivali police

The Kandivali police arrested a 40-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly insulting and abusing an interior designer last week. Police said the accused, Meet Pabari, had abused the woman over a parking row, when she had parked her car on the premises where her office is located. Pabari was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for insulting a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation. He was later released on bail, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred on February 26 over a parking row at Laxmi Terrace in Kandivali (W). The complainant, an interior designer, had an office on the premises of residential complex and often came to work in a four-wheeler. The car was driven by the driver, Mansingh, who parked it in the parking area as usual.
On February 26, however, the complainant came to the office a little late than usual and Mansingh parked the car in the usual spot. All of a sudden, the accused, Pabari, began hurling abuses at the woman, calling her by names in an indecent manner. When the woman came out of her office, she saw the ruckus created by Pabari and asked Mansingh to move the car. Even as the driver was moving the car, Pabari continued to hurl abuses and slurs at the woman, after which she approached police.
Kandivali police said, this was not the first time such an incident had occurred and Pabari had earlier pulled off a similar stunt. However, at that time the complainant did not approach police. Pabari was arrested on Tuesday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was granted a bail immediately as it is a bailable offence, said police.
