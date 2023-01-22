Mumbai: Malad set to get twin towers at Mindspace Garden to watch flamingos, other rare birds

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared the BMC’s proposal for two towers at the Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Udyan (aka Mindspace Garden) in Malad to watch flamingos and other rare birds.

The garden is located between Malad creek and creek road; it’s a popular recreational centre in the suburb.

As per the BMC proposal, several plant and bird species are found in the Malad garden. Many enthusiasts and professional bird watchers have reported rare species in this area, especially flamingos near the South West Bank creek, which is very close to the garden. The total project would be 800 sqft.

MCZMA will recommend the proposal to the planning authority under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2019.

Guidelines for construction

However, while giving its nod, MCZMA has laid down a couple of conditions. The proposed construction should be carried out strictly as per the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification (as amended from time to time). Besides, the BMC will ensure that the existing facilities of solid waste management, sewage treatment and toilets are augmented. It will also ensure that LED lights should be judiciously used so as to mitigate the impact on birds. The civic body will also install solar panels on top of the towers.

"The construction of watch towers should be supported as it will enhance bird watching and create environmental awareness among local citizens," said MCZMA in its minutes of the meeting held on Dec 7 last year. MCZMA uploaded the minutes on its site on Jan 19.

Read Also Mumbai: 150 mt stretch under Malad flyover to have emergency service besides relaxing features

Environment conservation

BNHS (Bombay Natural History Society) Deputy Director Dr Rahul Khot, who was present at the meeting, told the Free Press Journal, "Many of the mudflats in and around Mumbai are regularly visited by migratory birds and waders. They are concentrated near the Thane Creek mudflats, but also visit western suburbs in small numbers. The proposed watch towers will encourage interest in rare birds and create awareness about environment conservation."

However, Conservation Action Trust Executive Trustee Debi Goenka said, "If the BMC is serious about flamingos, they should first focus on protecting the wetlands and other habitats, and also prevent pollution of water bodies."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)