Mumbai: 150 mt stretch under Malad flyover to have emergency service besides relaxing features

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation plans to beautify the space beneath the flyover at Malad (East). The flyover connecting Goregaon and Kandivali via the Western Express Highway (WEH) will have a first aid centre, a jogging track, yoga space, kids play area, an amphitheatre and also a public toilet beneath it. The beautification project, estimated to cost around Rs2.4 crores, is expected to be completed by March 2023.

This is the second such project, the first being the garden developed in Matunga.

Under its “Mumbai beautification project” the BMC has allotted a fund of Rs30 crore to each of all the 24 administrative wards. Accordingly, P/North ward has come up with a unique idea of beautifying the space beneath the flyover. The 25,000 square-feet area under the 150-metre-long flyover in Malad (East), will be designed by MM Naik. “The area near the flyover is surrounded by slums but there are no open spaces for residents. So the place beneath the flyover will be developed in a way that it will create breathing space for people to relax. Provisions will also be made for facilities like drinking water, public toilets, waiting area and a first-aid room,” said Architect Mayuri Naik.

The route is frequented by college students from Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar and Mira Road area. The area under the bridge connects the Datta Mandir road and the Malad subway where there are several colleges. The BMC is also developing an amphitheatre with seating arrangements for students to relax, study or carry out educational activities. The ambulance on standby with the first-aid centre will also be helpful for accident victims in the vicinity and can be taken to hospital if needed, civic sources said.

“To give people an idea about real heroes, the feature wall created here will have all the information, portraits and pictures of soldiers, so the children coming here will know the importance of the military. Also an LED screen will be installed that will display all the emergency service numbers and the information of important tourist places in Malad,” said Naik.

Facilities to be provided

A jogging track

Yoga space

Kids play area

An amphitheatre

A public toilets

Drinking water

Waiting area

A first aid centre with an ambulance

LED screen displaying emergency numbers