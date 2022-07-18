Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena MPs attend virtual meeting with CM Eknath Shinde and extend their support

Mumbai: Major jolt for Sena as 14 MPs attend meeting with Eknath Shinde and extend support to him | PTI

In yet another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena, 12 of the 19 Party MPs on Monday attended the virtual meeting with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and extended their support while expressing their faith and confidence in the latter’s leadership. These MPs were unanimous in their argument that their fate is safe and secure in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and not with the party's relationship with NCP and Congress. The Free Press Journal reported recently that 12 MPs would soon join the Shinde camp citing political compulsions. The former minister Gulabrao Patil had admitted that these MPs were in touch with Shinde and would soon come to the fold.

A senior leader representing Shinde camp told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ Those who participated at today’s virtual meeting included Rahul Shewale, Krupal Tumane, Bhavana Gawali, Hemant Patil, Hemant Godse, Rajendra Gavit, Shrikant Shinde (son of CM Eknath Shinde), Shrirang Barne, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane and Prataprao Jadhav. However, seven MPs, who skipped today’s virtual meeting, were Gajanan Kirtikar, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Rajan Vichare, Sanjay Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar and Kalaben Delkar.’’ He however, said the Shinde camp hopes that Vichare and Jadhav may jump ship in the near future.

He explained that 12 MPs were needed to avoid the action under the anti defection law. ‘’However, Shinde camp has considered 14 MPs to join them soon,’’ he said, adding that Shewale, who represents the South Central Mumbai seats, is tipped to be the group leader in the Lok Sabha.

Mandlik, who was elected from Kolhapur constituency, had held interactive meetings with Shiv Sena cadre and his followers on Saturday and Sunday to assess their mood. Interestingly, he was stunned after the majority of them suggested that he should desert Thackeray led Shiv Sena to join the Shinde camp for better electoral prospects.

Another MP said, ‘’ During 2014 and 2019 elections, Shiv Sena won Lok Sabha seats riding Modi wave and in the next election also Modi’s charisma and BJP in general will help Shiv Sena to win more seats. CM Eknath Shinde has repeatedly claimed that he is the leader of the original Shiv Sena and therefore the party’s alliance with BJP will be crucial.’’