Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Saves Passengers By Steering Onto Divider After Brake Failure Near August Kranti Maidan; None Injured (Video)

A BEST bus driver in Mumbai saved many lives on Thursday by quickly steering the bus onto a divider after the brakes failed near August Kranti Maidan. The driver’s quick action prevented a serious accident.

A video of the incident shows the bus parked on the divider, slightly hitting an empty truck. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 10:55 am when the bus, on route 155 from Mumbai Central, hit a truck after the brakes failed. The bus is operated by SMT ATPL (Daga Group), one of the companies that runs wet-leased buses for BEST in the city.

An investigation is ongoing to find out why the brakes failed.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man accused of cheating people through foreign currency exchange was arrested at Kota railway station, four months after escaping Mumbai police custody. The accused, Mohammed Fayak Hussain, also known as Waris (30), is a resident of Gadiwali, West Mumbai. He was originally arrested under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to Kota City Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan.

Hussain, who had been on the run since his escape from the Mumbai Crime Branch, was apprehended after a coordinated effort between the Mumbai and Kota police. Five teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch had been searching for him across multiple states.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch informed the Bhimganjmandi Police Station about Hussain’s possible presence near the railway station. Acting on this tip, Bhimganjmandi Police and District Special Teams (DST) launched a search operation in the area. The suspect was spotted near the Old Pump House behind the railway station, matching the description and photograph provided by the Mumbai police.

The suspect was taken to the police station, where his identity was confirmed. He was then handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch team, which had already been in Rajasthan searching for him.