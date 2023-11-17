 Mumbai: Maintenance Jumbo Block Planned On Western Railway Suburban Section
Mumbai: Maintenance Jumbo Block Planned On Western Railway Suburban Section

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of Four hours will be taken on 6th line from 11.30 pm to 03.30 am and from 00.30 am to 04.30 am on 5th line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the intervening night Saturday/Sunday, i.e., on November 18 and 19.

Therefore, there will be No Block in day time over Western Railway Suburban Section on this Sunday, November 19.

