Mumbai: Mahul residents stage protest at MHADA office

Mumbai: The Tansa pipeline project affected people (PAPs), who have been shifted to Mahul held a protest on Friday at Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) headquarters.

The protest was organised against the state housing authority for its failure to keep the promise of shifting 300 families at Gorai houses even after 11 months.

According to protesters, due to no power supply and water connections in houses there, the shifting has been affected. However, the MHADA officials are least concerned about it.

Moreover, there is no attempt being made by the officials to make a progress. The houses also do not have received Occupancy Certificates.

In the past, the Tansa PAPs living in Mahul had held several protests raising concern over the rising health issues.

The tenants are angry that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government failed to provide them ‘safe’ houses and they have been residing in the toxic environment, which is severely affecting their health. Several people are suffering from breathing problems and others have asthma.

After the rising uproar, MHADA president Uday Samant had declared that 300 families of Mahul can be shifted on a temporary basis to their Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) houses in Gorai, but to date no one has been provided the allotment at the promised place.

On Friday, the protesters met Samant, who assured the aggrieved parties that all the necessary permissions will be obtained from the concerned authorities and they wouls soon be shifted there on a priority basis.