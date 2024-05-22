Mumbai: MahaRERA Asks Promoters Of Rustomjee Crown To Pay Interest For Delaying Possession

Rustomjee Crown | Image credit: www.rustomjeecrown-prabhadevi.in

Mumbai: The MAHA RERA had pulled up the owners of Rustomjee crown phase One, a Prabhadevi based project and have directed the promoter of the project to pay interest for the delayed possession to the complainant with every month till the actual date of possession of the flat to the complainant.

As per the complaint, Anil Dattani had entered into a registered agreement for sale dated January 25,2019. The developer had assured to handover the possession of the said flat in December 2021.

The developers of the project had refuted the contentions of the complainant and had pointed out the reasons for the delay i.e. the change in the fire NOC norms as well as the delays in grant of consent to operate and consent to establish as well as the new norms issued by MCGM for control of pollution in November 2023 on the issue of the changes of the flats and has consented to the same.

Advocate Nilesh Gala, appearing on behalf of Dattani said, “The maharera first refused to acknowledge the consent terms filed thereafter the Bombay High court had intervened, when the present order came to be passed by the Maharera member Mr. Pathak. It is yet not in full compliance of the said consent terms even society till date is not formed the developers has not even started construction of amenities our clients have not purchased only 4 walls but a residence with world class amenities which is far fetched.”