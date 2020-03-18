Mumbai: MahaRERA adjourns all case hearings till March 31

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has issued a notice related to adjournment of all case hearings scheduled between March 16 and March 31 except for urgent matters due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The notice issued on March 16 by Vasant Prabhu Secretary of MahaRERA reads, "The hearings of all cases before MahaRERA and the adjudicating officers shall be adjourned till March 31. The cases, except urgent matters, are being rescheduled due to coronavirus. The notices thereof will have to be given well in advance and only after the satisfaction of urgency will the matter be taken for hearing. Such notices will be accepted in the office from 11am to 2pm on every working day."

Moreover, the project or agent registration is completely online, the notice mentions. Furthermore, it has allowed the staff to work from home till further order.