e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after minor heart attack

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after minor heart attack

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after minor heart attack | Facebook/Dhananjay Munde
Mumbai: Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after minor heart attack | Facebook/Dhananjay Munde
Advertisement

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a minor heart attack.

ALSO READ

Navi Mumbai: Crime branch arrests three, busts gang of Maruti Eeco cars stealer Navi Mumbai: Crime branch arrests three, busts gang of Maruti Eeco cars stealer
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:21 PM IST