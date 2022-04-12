Mumbai: Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after minor heart attack

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a minor heart attack.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:21 PM IST