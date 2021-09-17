Mumbai: Maharashtra tops the charts in anti-corruption cases

The state has registered the maximum number of anti-corruption related cases in the last two years, followed by Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. This was revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday. However, rise in cases is not because corruption has increased in the state but due to more cases being registered by people who have become more vocal and vigilant, officials said.­

“The figures should not be considered that corruption has increased in the state. More cases mean the public is more vigilant and ready to lodge a complaint. Citizens approach us if they come across any corruption by government officials. We also carry out anti-corruption drives to create more awareness among citizens, especially the youth,” said a senior ACB official.

According to the NCRB data, in 2020, the state registered 664 corruption cases under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code, followed by Rajasthan at 363 and Tamil Nadu at 304. In 2019, Maharashtra registered 891 cases; while Rajasthan reported 424 and Tamil Nadu 418.

The data further revealed that out of 664 cases, 631 people were caught red-handed by the ACB. As many as, 12 cases were of disproportionate assets and 21 were of criminal misconduct.

In 2020, 963 persons were arrested for corruption, while chargesheets were registered against 522, 14 people were convicted and 14 others discharged. Also, 145 were convicted and 11 were removed or dismissed from service.

However, compared to the previous years, the state reported less cases in 2020. This has been attributed to the lockdown. “Due to the lockdown, many government offices were not operational. So, the cases were less,” said an ACB official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:11 AM IST