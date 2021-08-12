Mumbai: Maharashtra govt sets up weblink for universal travel pass at epassmsdma.mahait.org; check details here

In a major respite for Mumbaikars who want to commute by local trains, starting August 12, the Maharashtra government has also set up the online mode to apply for suburban monthly season tickets (MSTs). A weblink for the Universal Travel Pass has been created, where the details of those fully vaccinated must be filled. When this is shown at the railway ticket booking counter, an MST can be obtained, thus allowing those eligible to travel in local trains from August 15.

The Universal Travel Pass service has been made available in order to enable citizens to obtain e-passes online for travel by suburban trains. The web link https://epassmsdma.mahait.org has been made available by the Government of Maharashtra. This comes one day after the offline method of verifying Covid-19 vaccination certificates was begun at railway stations, for which the MCGM has set up help desks.

“The ‘Universal Travel Pass’ system will make it easy for fully vaccinated citizens who have completed 14 days after their second dose, to obtain e-passes conveniently without the need to stand in queue at these help desks,” said a government official.

The e-pass must be saved on one’s mobile phone and on showing it at the ticket window of suburban railway stations, citizens will get a monthly travel pass directly from the Railways. Therefore, the step of offline verification of vaccination certificates can be skipped by obtaining a universal online e-pass is obtained.

All those eligible citizens who apply for e-passes will be automatically verified through this weblink and no further human interaction will be required. Railway officials said that citizens applying for e-passes without 14 days having elapsed since they received their second vaccine dose will only get them after the completion of the 14-day period.

How to get your universal travel e-pass

Eligible citizens must first open the link- https:// epassmsdma.mahait.org

Click on Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens

Mention the mobile number used to register for Covid-19 vaccination

An OTP will be immediately sent on the mobile number

After entering this OTP, details like Beneficiary Name, Mobile Number, Beneficiary Reference Number etc. will appear automatically

Click on the ‘Generate Pass’ option, after which the system will show the details of the applicant, including date of the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine and other relevant information

Applicant must upload his/her photograph in the ‘Self Image’ option

After completion of this process, a message will appear stating that the applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via SMS

Once the link is received, the e-pass should be saved in mobile gallery

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:48 PM IST