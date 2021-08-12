Pornography case: Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth

A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari, in connection with the FIR registered against the actor and model at the Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.

During the argument of the anticipatory bail application on August 7, Mumbai Police had opposed Vasisth's anticipatory bail application and told the court that her custody is important for the investigation and identification of other wanted accused in the case, as per the victim's statement.