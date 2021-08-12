A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari, in connection with the FIR registered against the actor and model at the Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.
During the argument of the anticipatory bail application on August 7, Mumbai Police had opposed Vasisth's anticipatory bail application and told the court that her custody is important for the investigation and identification of other wanted accused in the case, as per the victim's statement.
The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said that the tehsildar of Murud in neighbouring Raigad district and two peons have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 bribe.
The offence was registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Murud police station, the ACB said in a statement.
Mumbai: The bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's close aide Sanjeev Palande adjourned to 21st August by special PMLA court.— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021
After initiating offline COVID vaccination certificate verification process & railway pass distribution process, Maharashtra govt has now launched online e-pass facility weblink https:/ / https://t.co/F5aciKPNCo. to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains: BMC pic.twitter.com/xl3NVpnHdD— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021
The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched an online facility to enable citizens who have completed 14 days after second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to obtain passes to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai from August 15.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said, "A 'Universal Travel Pass' system has been developed to make it possible for citizens to obtain an e-pass conveniently and smoothly." Citizens can obtain travel passes from http://epassmsdma.mahait.org, a website developed by the state government, the release said.
On Sunday, the state government had announced that fully vaccinated people can board suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, from August 15 provided they have completed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine, a step that marks a major relaxation in coronavirus curbs.
