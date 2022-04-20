Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber dept to block 48 accounts involved in objectionable post

Maharashtra cyber department has written to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to block at least 48 accounts that were allegedly instrumental in putting up posts spreading communal disharmony. The cyber department on Wednesday also issued a warning asking citizens not to share or post anything that would hurt anyone's religious sentiments and disturb harmony. The cyber department warned that they are keeping close watch in cyber space and would take action against offenders.

According to Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber said that 36 Twitter accounts, eight Facebook accounts and four Instagram accounts had come in the radar of the police that were found to be uploading objectionable posts intended to create communal disharmony, in the past three days.

"In the wake of the atmosphere at present, we started looking for accounts propagating communal disharmony content. By taking immediate action on the accounts posting the objectionable posts, we thwart possible law and order situations. A lot of people tend to believe anything and everything that is there on social media and some people try to create law and order issues due to rumours," said a police officer.

"After identifying from which area the objectionable posts have been put up, we inform the respective police department and ask them to take required action in the matter," said SP Shintre.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:49 PM IST