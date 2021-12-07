Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole raises question over civilian killings in Nagaland

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Monday raised questions over the firing by the Indian Army in Mon district in Nagaland in which 14 civilians were killed, and wanted clarification from the Central government whether the firing was from Chinese troops.

"The Chinese have entered many areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and the government should tell the truth to the nation, whether the Chinese troopers were behind the killings. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has time and again said that Chinese troopers have occupied some areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland," Patole told reporters here.

Though the Army has ordered a probe into the incident, the government is duty-bound to reveal the truth to the nation, Patole, a former Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:00 AM IST