Nagaland firing: CM Neiphui Rio attends funeral of civilians killed, demands removal of AFSPA from state

At least 14 civilians were gunned down by the security forces under the pretext of 'mistaken identity in Nagaland during an anti-insurgency operation.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met the families of the civilians and attended the funeral at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland where he demanded the removal and suspension of special armed forces Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA from the state.

“I have spoken to Union Home Minister, he is taking the matter very seriously. We’ve given financial assistance to affected families. We’re asking the Central govt to remove AFSPA from Nagaland. This law has blackened the image of our country,” stated Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio on civilian killings.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday in Rajya Sabha demanded an explanation and asked the house to make an announcement on the matter.

Meanwhile, speaking about the alleged killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland by Armed Forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday told Lok Sabha that it was a case of "mistaken identity" and the Army has expressed regret over the incident.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, Amit Shah said that on December 4, the Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, Mon. On this basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in the suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, the Army personnel fired upon it."

Reportedly, one soldier also died in the rioting which followed. A total shutdown has been imposed in the capital Kohima after locals protested against the army personnel.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:03 PM IST