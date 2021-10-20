Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs BMC to take action against unauthorized constructions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday told the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to take strict and immediate action against unauthorized constructions at war level adding that the government will completely support the BMC. The chief minister today held meeting with the BMC officials.

During the meeting it was notified that a large number of debris is being dumped along the eastern and western highways. Owing to such incidents, the CM directed the civic body to install cameras and take immediate action against those who are doing this.

He also instructed to complete the work in a timely manner by focusing on roads, streets, sanitation and civic amenities and make Mumbai an ideal city for the country.

Uddhav Thackeray clearly said that that unauthorized constructions in Mumbai will not be tolerated adding that the tender process for road repairs in the city should be done in a systematic and transparent manner.

Further lauding the municipal corporation for its tremendous efforts in managing COVID-19 in the city, the CM said 'Mumbai model' was praised worldwide. He said that just like we have assigned ward wise teams for daily cleaning, we should also appoint teams for debris and see how the construction waste, stone-brick soil can be picked up immediately.

Keeping in mind the festive season including Diwali, the CM said that threat of coronavirus is not over yet. "In the UK, covid infection is on the rise again. Hospitals are filling up with patients back there, I have also talked to some of the doctors there and you have to be careful too, the CM told BMC officials.

"Outbreaks of malaria, dengue and chikungunya have also been reported during the monsoon season and we must be very careful to prevent the spread of these diseases," the CM added.

