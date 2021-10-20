e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:08 AM IST

Mumbai: BMC conducts door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive

ANI
Photo Credit: AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Speaking to ANI, DR Swapnil Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai's K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination."

One of the beneficiaries said, "I am a homemaker I don't know how to operate mobile and book an appointment. So today, I got to know about vaccination in my locality I got the vaccine here and feeling relaxed as the fear of COVID-19 will be less now." (ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
