Mumbai: Mahalaxmi Multimodal Hub Nears Completion; Travelator To Handle 4,500 Passengers An Hour | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai's first travelator-equipped skywalk integrating the city's monorail, Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) and suburban railway network is nearing completion, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announcing that around 90% of the work has been completed.

The multimodal connectivity project at Mahalaxmi is designed to accommodate approximately 4,500 passengers every hour, significantly easing passenger movement between the three transit systems while reducing interchange time by nearly 20 minutes.

The project will connect the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail Station, Mahalaxmi Metro Station on the underground Metro Line 3 and Mahalaxmi suburban railway station, creating one of Mumbai's largest integrated public transport interchanges.

According to MMRDA, the project comprises a 283-metre-long pedestrian skywalk, an 11-metre-wide bridge, six travelators with a combined length of 176 metres, and two passenger lifts to ensure universal accessibility for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and commuters carrying luggage.

The authority said the interchange will improve access to the Mumbai Monorail from South Mumbai and Worli while encouraging greater use of public transport through seamless transfers between different modes of transport.

Executing the project posed significant engineering challenges as it passes through one of Mumbai's most utility-congested corridors. Before construction began, engineers relocated a 1,800-mm diameter stormwater drain, while ensuring that major water supply and sewer pipelines remained operational throughout the work.

MMRDA also said the project was completed without the felling of any trees. Construction activities were coordinated with the Mumbai Traffic Police to minimise disruptions, while ensuring that annual Ganesh Visarjan processions along Sane Guruji Marg continued unhindered.

The project forms part of MMRDA's larger strategy of creating integrated transport hubs across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by linking metro corridors with suburban rail and monorail services.

Once commissioned, the Mahalaxmi interchange will become India's first public travelator-equipped skywalkconnecting metro, monorail and suburban railway services, marking another milestone in Mumbai's evolving multimodal transport infrastructure.

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