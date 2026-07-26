Watch: Thousands Gather At Dadar's Shivaji Park In Mumbai For Joint Victory Rally Organised By Thackeray Cousins Following Pradhan's Resignation

Thousands Gather At Dadar's Shivaji Park For Joint Victory Rally |

Mumbai: A massive crowd turned up for the Victory March at Dadar's Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday. The march was organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

The visuals surfacing on the internet show large numbers of youth and supporters gathered at Vasant Desai Chowk near Shivaji Park for the joint Tiranga March led by the Thackeray cousins, carrying the national flag.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray stage victory march for NEET student protesters.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/cCPsJO41gx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

Security tightened for rally

Pradhan, who resigned following mounting pressure from youths over the alleged NEET paper leak, ended weeks of prolonged protests at Jantar Mantar. Hours after his resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi was given the additional charge of the Education Ministry. Joshi currently holds the portfolios of Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister for New and Renewable Energy.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Large numbers of youth and supporters have gathered at Vasant Desai Chowk near Shivaji Park in Mumbai for a joint Tiranga March led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/85CYunTzi8 — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, following the announcement of the Victory March, police heightened security in the area and made traffic arrangements due to the joint rally organised for the day.

Leaders address supporters

The Thackerays, while greeting the crowd early in the morning, paid tribute to the NEET aspirants who died by suicide. Thanking the crowd for turning up, Raj Thackeray said, “The success of the students' protest has proved that Gen Z can challenge the government."

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "The success of the students' protest has proved that Gen Z can challenge the government," says MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a rally in Mumbai alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Tributes were also paid to NEET aspirants who died by… pic.twitter.com/uIu780kTXU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, speaking at the rally about the power of the youth, stated, “A dictator and a dictatorship have been shaken by the youth. This is the power of youth, this is the new India. The shift from 'Mantri Pradhan' to 'Pradhan Mantri' is a very short time now. People are upset about Nitin Gadkari's ways of imposing ethanol on them and also upset about the statements Nirmala Sitharaman makes. This generation will now ask questions."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "A Dictator and a dictatorship has been shaken by the youth. This is the power of youth, this is the new India. The shift from 'Mantri Pradhan' to 'Pradhan Mantri' is a very short time now. People are upset about… pic.twitter.com/6f85LzLXvv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

Students celebrate victory

Amid the rally, when students were asked about their victory, some said, “The students had been protesting for a long time because they felt the process was unfair. Now that the issue has reached its conclusion and they have achieved success, we have come here to celebrate."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A supporter says, "The students had been protesting for a long time because they felt the process was unfair. Now that the issue has reached its conclusion and they have achieved success, we have come here to celebrate..." pic.twitter.com/JUXE58bAqv — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

Another supporter said, “The government was not answering these questions. It was not afraid of being questioned, but this movement has taught it that people will hold it accountable. We will continue to raise questions on every issue."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A supporter says, "The government was not answering these questions. It was not afraid of being questioned, but this movement has taught it that people will hold it accountable. We will continue to raise questions on every issue..." pic.twitter.com/raxUlnivp2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

The Victory March will begin from Dadar's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park and proceed to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The rally will culminate with the national anthem.

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