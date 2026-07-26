Watch: Massive Fire Engulfs 4 Shops In Maharashtra's Washim; Firefighting Operations Underway

Massive Fire Engulfs 4 Shops In Maharashtra's Washim |

In a shocking incident that came to light from Maharashtra, a massive fire broke out at four shops in the Washim region in the early hours of Sunday.

The visuals shared on the internet show the shops completely engulfed in flames, sending thick smoke into the air. The blaze spread quickly, engulfing entire shops within minutes.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at four shops in Washim early morning today. Fire tenders are on the spot. More details awaited.



(Video Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/uHCsdGsOuN — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

Firefighting operation launched

Upon receiving information, police officials and the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The shared visuals show locals along with police officials trying to bring the blaze under control.

Several locals and two police officers are seen trying to douse the flames by spraying water, while the fire brigade team, with the help of a crane, is seen pulling down the shutters of the shops to bring the fire under control inside the premises.

However, the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. As of now, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Further details of the incident are awaited.

MSEB headquarters fire

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) headquarters, Prakashgad, in Mumbai's Bandra East on July 24. The incident created panic among employees in the area and prompted the evacuation of the building.

According to reports, the blaze erupted on the sixth floor of the multi-storey office building while routine administrative work was underway. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. Nearly five fire engines launched a firefighting operation to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further.

However, the exact cause of the fire is not known. Reports further stated that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Officials said the timely evacuation of people inside the building helped avert a major mishap.

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