Massive Fire Breaks Out In Electronics Warehouse In MP's Gwalior; Losses Worth Crores; 50 Fire Tenders On Spot - VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a private electronics warehouse in Bansipura under the Morar Army Cantonment area of Gwalior on Friday.

The fire destroyed a large quantity of electronic goods. No casualties have been reported so far.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the warehouse completely engulfed in flames, with massive fire and thick smoke rising into the sky.

Around 40 to 50 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Private Electronics Warehouse In Gwalior's Bansipura Area, Destroys Expensive Appliances Worth Crores#Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/iPd9felh26 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 25, 2026

The fire spread rapidly and soon engulfed the entire warehouse. Huge flames and thick black smoke could be seen from a distance, creating panic in the area.

According to initial information, the warehouse stored expensive electronic items, including televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, cupboards, water pumps, and other appliances. Most of the goods were destroyed in the fire. Officials fear the loss could run into several crores of rupees.

After receiving the alert, nearly a dozen fire engines from the Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. As the warehouse is located near the Army Cantonment, Army personnel also joined the rescue and firefighting operation. Firefighters are working to stop the flames from spreading to nearby shops and warehouses.

Senior police and administrative officials also reached the spot to monitor the situation. As a safety measure, the surrounding area has been cleared, and people have been advised to stay away from the site.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Officials said the actual extent of the damage will be known only after the fire is completely extinguished. An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the situation is under control.