'4 Saal Se Injection Laga Raha Hu,' 19-Year-Old Addict Appeals Govt To Ban Drugs Before Ending Life In MP's Morena | VIDEO

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old drug addict allegedly shot himself dead in Morena on Saturday. The victim blamed injectable drugs for ruining his life in his last video and appealed the government to ban injectable drugs.

Before allegedly shooting himself, the 19-year-old recorded a video explaining why he had taken the step. In the video, he claimed that he had been taking drug injections for the past four years and was unable to overcome the addiction. He also named the medical store from where he allegedly bought the injections and urged the government to strictly ban their sale.

In the video, he said, "Main ye injection roz lagata hu, aur iske baad mujhe koi sudh bhud nahi rehti, kya karta hu kuch samajh nahi aata." ("I inject this every day, and after that I lose all sense of what I'm doing. I don't even understand my own actions.")

Watch the VIDEO below :

#Morena: 'These Injections Have Ruined My Life...': 19-Year-Old Drug Addict Appeals Govt To Ban Injectable Drugs Before Ending Life#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/toTLobKt2y — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 25, 2026

The incident took place in Porsa town of Morena district on Saturday.

Police said the case appears to be a suspected suicide, but they are investigating all possible angles.

The deceased has been identified as Sarvesh Rathore (19), son of Raju Rathore, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Porsa.

According to family members and local residents, Sarvesh had been addicted to drugs for a long time. They alleged that he used to buy drug injections from a medical store on Ater Road. Police said these claims are being verified as part of the investigation.

He claimed that he had been taking drug injections for a long time and had spent around ₹10–12 lakh on drugs.

Police have taken the video into custody and are checking its authenticity and the circumstances in which it was recorded.

Preliminary information suggests that Sarvesh shot himself with an illegal country-made pistol. He died on the spot due to the gunshot injury.

After receiving information, the Porsa police reached the scene, collected evidence, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The allegations about a medical store selling drug injections have become a key part of the investigation. Police are checking whether the injections were sold in violation of rules. Records and other documents of the medical store are also being examined.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and all angles are being looked into. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, forensic findings, and evidence recovered from the victim's mobile phone.

Police have appealed to the public not to believe rumours and to wait for the investigation to be completed.