40-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide After Being Accused Of Trespassing Into Woman's House In MP's Morena

Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide after being accused of trespassing into a woman's house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

Although villagers rescued him in time, he remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the man, identified as Bablu, son of Bhagwan Singh and a resident of Ganpat Ka Pura village, was accused of entering a village woman's house at around 1 am on Wednesday. A woman inside the house noticed him and raised an alarm.

Hearing the commotion, Bablu allegedly climbed over a wall and fled the spot.

Police said Bablu later visited the woman's family in the morning and apologised for the incident. Soon afterwards, he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself.

Villagers noticed the incident and rescued him before it was too late. He was taken to the Porsa Community Health Centre, where doctors provided first aid before referring him to the Morena District Hospital because of his critical condition. He reportedly suffered a serious head injury after falling from the noose.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

Police have launched an investigation into the case. Officials said the current information is based on allegations and statements made by villagers, and the exact sequence of events will be confirmed after the investigation is completed.