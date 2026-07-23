Lightning Strike Kills Two Children, 25 Cattle In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Lightning Strike Kills Two Children, 25 Cattle In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were killed and 25 cattle died after lightning struck in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Vijaypura village under the Rannod police station area of Shivpuri district.

It is said, the children had gone to the nearby forest area to graze cattle when the weather suddenly changed. Lightning struck the spot where the children and animals were present.

Both children died on the spot, while 25 cattle, including 17 buffaloes and eight goats, were also killed in the incident.

Soon after receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot. The bodies of the children were sent for post-mortem, and an investigation into the incident has been started.

Teams from the Animal Husbandry Department and Revenue Department also visited the site to assess the loss.

Officials said a damage report was being prepared and financial assistance would be provided to the affected families as per government rules.

Villagers said the weather changed suddenly and lightning struck amid heavy thunder, turning a normal day into a tragedy within moments. The incident has left the entire village in mourning.

With lightning incidents increasing during the monsoon season, authorities have advised people to avoid open fields, forests and standing under trees during thunderstorms and move to safer places.

Safety advisory during thunderstorms

People should immediately move indoors or take shelter in a closed vehicle when lightning and thunderstorms are approaching.

They should avoid open fields, hilltops, isolated trees, water bodies and metal structures such as electric poles and fences.

During a thunderstorm, people should stay away from windows, avoid using wired electrical appliances, and unplug devices if possible.

Those caught outdoors should avoid lying flat on the ground and instead crouch low with their feet close together until the storm passes.

Farmers and cattle owners should avoid taking animals to open areas during thunderstorms and move them to a safe shelter.

The administration has advised residents to remain alert during weather warnings and follow safety instructions to prevent lightning-related accidents.

The administration is currently investigating the matter and processing assistance for the victims' families.