Madhya Pradesh July 23, 2026, Weather Update: 3 Weather Systems Trigger Heavy Rain Alert In Indore, Ujjain And Other Districts; Rainfall Deficit Falls To 11%

Madhya Pradesh July 23, 2026, Weather Update: 3 Weather Systems Triggers Heavy Rain Alert In State Including Indore, Ujjain; 17% Less Rainfall Recorded So Far | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past 60 hours due to three active weather systems over the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts, including Indore and Ujjain, for the next 24 hours.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather on Thursday

The IMD has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone districts on Thursday.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Sehore, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Umaria, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli.

The weather department has also predicted intermittent heavy showers in several other districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Dindori, Satna, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to weather scientists, a monsoon trough, an upper-air cyclonic circulation and an east-west shear zone are currently active over Madhya Pradesh.

Weather experts said these systems are bringing continuous moisture from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, resulting in heavy rainfall in several districts within a short period.

Continuous rain has affected normal life in several areas, with some roads being closed due to waterlogging and flooding.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging, road blockages and other weather-related disruptions.

Rain records

The state’s average rainfall figures have also improved. Until Monday, Madhya Pradesh had recorded 17% less rainfall than normal, but the deficit reduced to 11% by Wednesday.

So far, the state has received an average rainfall of 12.1 inches (307.9 mm). Normally, Madhya Pradesh should have received around 13.7 inches (347.7 mm) of rainfall by this time of the monsoon season.