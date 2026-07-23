Bhopal Weekend Events: From Ravi Gupta's Amazing Comedy To A Clay Date With Your Kid, This Is How You Can Spend Your Weekend

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From Ravi Gupta's hillarious joke to creative workshops and traditional music, Bhopal has a line-up of events to look forward to this weekend.

Comedy enthusiasts can enjoy stand-up acts by Ravi Gupta and Akshay Shrivastava, while art lovers can explore creative experiences like Scribble Therapy, Jellyfish Lamp making and Clay Date.

Music lovers can also groove to live performances, with the Kajri Jhula Gayan Mahotsav adding a touch of cultural charm to the city’s entertainment calendar.

1. Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta by Ravi Gupta: Enjoy an evening full of laughter with comedian Ravi Gupta as he brings his relatable humour to the stage. The show will take place on July 26 at 6 pm at Ravindra Bhawan.

Tickets: ₹1,099

2. Akshay Shrivastava Live (Stand-up Comedy): Get ready for a fun-filled comedy night as Akshay Shrivastava performs his latest stand-up set. Catch him from July 24 to 26 at 7 pm at Toast and Bliss.

Tickets: ₹399

3. Scribble Therapy: Unleash your creativity and relax with Scribble Therapy, a unique art-based experience. The event will be held from July 25 to 26 at Cafe Coffee Day, Arera Colony.

Tickets: ₹799

4. Jelly Fish Lamp by Small World: Add a touch of creativity to your day by making a beautiful jellyfish lamp at this special workshop. The event will be held on July 25 and 26 at Cafe Coffee Day, Arera Colony.

Note: Small World is hosting many such creative events including Textured Mirror Art, Japanese Kintsugi, Beach Terrarium, etc.

Tickets: ₹699

5. Adhiroh The Band Live: Spend your evening enjoying soulful music and energetic performances by Adhiroh The Band. The live show is scheduled for July 26 at 7 pm at Nature Cottage, Kerwa Dam Road.

6. Kajri Jhula Gayan Mahotsav: Experience the charm of traditional music at the Kajri Jhula Gayan Mahotsav organised by the MP Government’s Culture Department. The festival will run from July 24 to 26 at Bharat Bhawan from 7 pm onwards.

Tickets: Free entry

7. Clay Date: Bring out your artistic side with a fun clay-making session designed for creative minds. The workshop will be held on July 25 from 4 pm to 6 pm at KidzoNation, Chuna Bhatti, Kolar Road.

Tickets: ₹800