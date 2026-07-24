'Main Police Line Ka Gunda Hoon,' Rewa Head Constable Suspended After Drunken Drama Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted as a munshi (station clerk) at Amahiya Police Station in Rewa was suspended for alleged undisciplined behaviour on duty. The suspension order was issued after videos showed him in inebriated condition, creating a scene inside the police station.

The action was taken on Thursday by Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurukaran Singh.

The action came after the videos of the incident surfaced online. In the videos, the head constable, identified as Achhelal Singh, is seen admitting that he had consumed alcohol and speaking loudly inside the police station.

In one of the videos, he can be heard saying, "I have drunk two bottles today—one country liquor and one foreign liquor. I drank, so I drank."

Watch the VIDEO below :

He is also seen staggering and creating a disturbance for several hours. During the incident, he claimed to be the assistant of former Rewa Additional SP Aarti Singh and a follower of former SP Chauhan.

He also called himself "Police line ka gunda" (Police Line's goon) and said he was working under Subedar Dilip Tiwari.

The incident has come to light at a time when Rewa Police is running its "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0" campaign to spread awareness against alcohol and drug abuse.

The incident has raised questions over discipline within the police department, as a police employee was seen admitting to drinking alcohol and creating a scene inside the police station.

मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा से एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें पुलिस लाइन का एक प्रधान आरक्षक कथित तौर पर नशे की हालत में थाने पहुंचकर हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा करता दिखाई दे रहा है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक, पुलिसकर्मी ने खुद को पुलिस लाइन का गुंडा बताया । pic.twitter.com/8avcZyTYuo — Asian News Madhya Pradesh (@AsianNewsMP) July 23, 2026

After the videos surfaced on Wednesday evening, SP Gurukaran Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter. Based on the initial findings, Achhelal Singh was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday.

The SP said the head constable had been suspended for his indisciplined conduct and that a departmental inquiry is underway.

He added that further action will be taken according to the findings of the investigation and that indiscipline will not be tolerated in the police department.