BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi Slams Government Over Delay In Jabalpur–Patan Road Widening After Multiple Accidents

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi has criticised government over the delay in widening the Jabalpur–Patan road on Thursday.

In a post on X, he blamed the Public Works Department (PWD) and targeted PWD Minister Rakesh Singh after a fatal road accident.

In his X post, BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi expressed concern over the poor condition of the Patan–Jabalpur road, claiming it has become unsafe because of heavy traffic diverted from the Bhopal–Jabalpur highway after the Shahpura bridge issue.

He said another person lost their life in a road accident on the diverted route, calling it yet another casualty caused by the delay in infrastructure work.

According to Vishnoi, the Shahpura bridge is still not ready, forcing all heavy vehicles to pass through Patan. He argued that the Patan road was never designed to handle such a large volume of heavy traffic, and as a result, it has been badly damaged.

Vishnoi further claimed that although the proposal to widen and strengthen the Jabalpur–Patan road has already been included in the state budget, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh has not approved the project, as it is not among his priorities.

He added that he has met Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and submitted a letter requesting that the Patan–Jabalpur and Patan–Mankedi road projects be treated as a priority so that construction work can begin at the earliest.

Check out the X post below :

भोपाल-जबलपुर के पाटन की ओर डायवर्ट किए गए ट्रैफिक ने आज फिर एक बली ले ली है।



शहपुरा का पुल बन नहीं पा रहा है। सारा हेवी ट्रैफिक पाटन होकर जबलपुर आ रहा है। पाटन की सड़क इतने हेवी ट्रैफिक के लिए नहीं बनी है। हेवी ट्रैफिक ने इस सड़क का सत्यानाश कर दिया है।



जबलपुर-पाटन सड़क को… — Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) July 23, 2026

Vishnoi said the accident took place on the Patan–Jabalpur road, where traffic has been diverted after the collapse of a railway overbridge on the Jabalpur–Bhopal highway. He said one person lost their life in the latest accident.

According to Vishnoi, the Shahpura bridge has still not been completed, forcing heavy vehicles to use the Patan route. He said the road was not built to handle such heavy traffic and has been badly damaged.

The BJP MLA claimed that the proposal to widen and strengthen the Jabalpur–Patan road has already been included in the state budget. However, he alleged that the project is not being approved because it is not among the priorities of PWD Minister Rakesh Singh.

Vishnoi also said he has met Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and submitted a letter requesting that the construction of the Patan–Jabalpur and Patan–Mankedi roads be given priority and started as soon as possible.